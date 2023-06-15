Bloomfield HS track teams excel at sectional, Group 4 meets

Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys and girls track and field teams posted strong performances at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state championships, Friday and Saturday, June 2-3.

The girls team tied for fifth place overall with West Orange with 31 points apiece.

Here are the BHS girls top six finishes:

Triple jump: first place: junior Angel Cruz-Fletcher, 35 feet, 2 ⅕ inches.

100-meter hurdles: third place: sophomore Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher, 15.54.

Shot put: third place: senior Albina Frangu, 34-4 ½.

100-meter dash: fourth place: junior Samyah Wilson, 12.90 seconds.

4×800-meter relay: fifth place, 10 minutes, 16.27 seconds.

Discus: fifth place: junior Sarah Hartland, 101-8; sixth place: senior Kaitlyn Toro, 99-6.

Here are the BHS boys top six finishes.

Triple jump: third place: senior Cristian Armstrong, 43-4 ¼.

Pole vault: fifth place: junior Charles Lisa, 12-0.

400-meter hurdles: sixth place: junior Kalel Deimedici, 57.52.

4×400-meter relay: sixth place, 3:24.98.

Discus: sixth place: junior Christopher Francois Jr., 133-1.

Those BHS top-six finishers qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 4 state championships at Franklin High School in Somerset on Saturday, June 10.

Here are the BHS results at the Group 4 state championships:

Girls

Shot put: sixth place: Frangu, 35-9 ¾.

4×800-meter relay: 13th place, 10:18.05.

Triple jump: 13th place: Angel Cruz-Fletcher, 34-8 ½.

Discus: 13th place: Toro, 97-4; 20th place: Hartland, 88-5.

100-meter hurdles: 14th place: Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher, 15.42.

100-meter dash: 16th place: Wilson, 12.86.

Boys

4×400-meter relay: ninth place, 3:21.53.

Triple jump: 13th place: Armstrong, 43-3 ½.

Pole vault: 15th place: Lisa, 12-0.

400-meter hurdles: 17th place: Deimedici, 1:00.53.

Discus: 20th place: Francois, 123-2.

Photo Courtesy of Terry Iavarone/BHS head track and field coach