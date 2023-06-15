Bloomfield HS track teams excel at sectional, Group 4 meets

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys and girls track and field teams posted strong performances at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state championships, Friday and Saturday, June 2-3.
The girls team tied for fifth place overall with West Orange with 31 points apiece.
Here are the BHS girls top six finishes:
- Triple jump: first place: junior Angel Cruz-Fletcher, 35 feet, 2 ⅕ inches.
- 100-meter hurdles: third place: sophomore Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher, 15.54.
- Shot put: third place: senior Albina Frangu, 34-4 ½.
- 100-meter dash: fourth place: junior Samyah Wilson, 12.90 seconds.
- 4×800-meter relay: fifth place, 10 minutes, 16.27 seconds.
- Discus: fifth place: junior Sarah Hartland, 101-8; sixth place: senior Kaitlyn Toro, 99-6.
Here are the BHS boys top six finishes.
- Triple jump: third place: senior Cristian Armstrong, 43-4 ¼.
- Pole vault: fifth place: junior Charles Lisa, 12-0.
- 400-meter hurdles: sixth place: junior Kalel Deimedici, 57.52.
- 4×400-meter relay: sixth place, 3:24.98.
- Discus: sixth place: junior Christopher Francois Jr., 133-1.
Those BHS top-six finishers qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 4 state championships at Franklin High School in Somerset on Saturday, June 10.
Here are the BHS results at the Group 4 state championships:
Girls
- Shot put: sixth place: Frangu, 35-9 ¾.
- 4×800-meter relay: 13th place, 10:18.05.
- Triple jump: 13th place: Angel Cruz-Fletcher, 34-8 ½.
- Discus: 13th place: Toro, 97-4; 20th place: Hartland, 88-5.
- 100-meter hurdles: 14th place: Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher, 15.42.
- 100-meter dash: 16th place: Wilson, 12.86.
Boys
- 4×400-meter relay: ninth place, 3:21.53.
- Triple jump: 13th place: Armstrong, 43-3 ½.
- Pole vault: 15th place: Lisa, 12-0.
- 400-meter hurdles: 17th place: Deimedici, 1:00.53.
- Discus: 20th place: Francois, 123-2.
Photo Courtesy of Terry Iavarone/BHS head track and field coach