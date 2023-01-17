Bloomfield HS track teams excel at the Group 4 state relays

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School indoor track-and-field teams enjoyed strong performances at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 state relays championships at the Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex in Toms River on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Senior captain Albina Frangu and freshman Thalia Bell took fifth place in the girls team shot put. Frangu threw 34 feet, 5 inches, which was the fourth-best throw of the meet, and Bell threw 28-1 3/4.

Also for the girls, the sprint medley relay team took 10th place, the 4×200 took 15th place, and the shuttle hurdle relay team took 21st place.

On the boys side, senior captain Cristian Armstrong and senior Zaire LaRue took fifth place in the boys team high jump. Armstrong jumped 5-10 and LaRue jumped 5-8.

Also for the boys, the 4×400 meter relay team took 20th place, the 4×800 meter relay team took 21st place, the 4×200 meter relay team took 27th place and senior Anthony Armestar took 21st in the pole vault at 8-0. In the shot put, senior Christopher Francois Jr. took 37th place at 39-6, and sophomore Donald Coltenback took 58th place at 39-1/2.

Photo Courtesy of BHS head coach Terry Iavarone