Bloomfield HS track teams give good efforts at county meet

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys and girls track-and-field teams gave good efforts at the Essex County individual championships on Thursday and Friday, May 19 and 20, at Woodman Field in Montclair.

On the girls side, Alexis Laviola took third place in the high jump at 4 feet, 6 inches; Kailyn Sayers took third place in the 400-meter hurdles in 1 minute, 7.27 seconds; and Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher took fourth place in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.38 seconds.

For the boys, Cristian Armstrong took third place in the triple jump at 43-5, Robert Wolf took fourth place in the 1,600-meter in 4:29.01, Zaire LaRue took fourth place in the high jump at 5-6, Elvin Darius took fifth place in the 400-meter dash in 50.27, Dave Louis took fifth place in the discus at 124-7 and Christopher Escobar took fifth place in the pole vault at 8 feet.

The meet was stopped before its conclusion on Friday due to inclement weather and will resume at a date to be determined.