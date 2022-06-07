Bloomfield HS track teams give good efforts at state sectionals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys and girls track-and-field teams gave good efforts at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, championships at Clifton on Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4.

The girls team took 12th overall based on the top-six finishers in each event.

In the discus event, senior Alyssa Valentin took third place with a throw of 100 feet, 5 inches, and sophomore Sarah Hartland took sixth place at 94-6. Sophomore Kailyn Sayers took fourth place in the 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 25 seconds. Freshman Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher took fifth place in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.17. Junior Albina Frangu took sixth place in the shot put at 31-9 ½.

The boys team took 13th overall. Junior Cristian Armstrong took second place in the triple jump at 43-0 and sixth place in both the long jump at 20-6 and the high jump at 5-8.

Senior Elvin Darius took fourth place in the 400-meter dash in 50.42 and fifth place in the 200-meter dash in 22.59.

Senior Robert Wolf took fifth place in the 800-meter run in 1:58.98.

The top-six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 4 championships at Franklin High School in Somerset on Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11.

Photos Courtesy of Terry Iavarone/BHS head track coach.