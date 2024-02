BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School indoor track and field teams competed at the Essex County Individual Championships at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 28.

The boys were led by third-place finishes in the pole vault – Charles Lisa and the 4×400-meter relay.

The girls were paced by fourth-place finishes in the 800 meter run – Ashley

Toro; 55-meter hurdles – Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher and the pole vault – Ava Claps.