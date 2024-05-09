Bloomfield HS track teams impress at Essex County Relay meet

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School track and field teams produced stellar efforts at the Essex County Relay Championships on Friday, May 3, at Livingston.
The following are their highlights:
Boys:
- Charles Lisa and Nicholas Obiedzinski tied for first place in the pole vault at 11 feet, 6 inches.
- In the 400-meter hurdles, Alexander Travers took second place in 57.48 seconds.
- The 4×400-meter relay took third place in 3 minutes, 26.80 seconds.
Girls:
- The 4×400 relay took first place in 4:09.34.
- The 4×100 shuttle hurdle relay took second place in 1:06.43.
- The 4×100 relay took second place in 50.17.
- The 4×200 relay took second place in 1:46.46.
- The 4×800 relay took third place in 10:3.96.
- In the high jump, Angel Cruz-Fletcher took fourth place at 15-11.