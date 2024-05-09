Bloomfield HS track teams impress at Essex County Relay meet

Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School track and field teams produced stellar efforts at the Essex County Relay Championships on Friday, May 3, at Livingston.

The following are their highlights:

Boys:

Charles Lisa and Nicholas Obiedzinski tied for first place in the pole vault at 11 feet, 6 inches.

In the 400-meter hurdles, Alexander Travers took second place in 57.48 seconds.

The 4×400-meter relay took third place in 3 minutes, 26.80 seconds.

Girls: