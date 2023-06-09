Bloomfield HS track teams impress at the sectionals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys and girls track and field teams posted strong performances at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state championships, Friday and Saturday, June 2-3.
The girls team tied for fifth place overall with West Orange with 31 points apiece.
Here are the BHS girls top six finishes:
- Triple jump: first place: Angel Cruz-Fletcher, 35 feet, 2 ⅕ inches.
- 100-meter hurdles: third place: Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher, 15.54.
- Shot put: third place: Albina Frangu, 34-4 ½.
- 100-meter dash: fourth place: Samyah Wilson, 12.90 seconds.
- 4×800-meter relay: fifth place, 10 minutes, 16.27 seconds.
- Discus: fifth place: Sarah Hartland, 101-8; sixth place: Kaitlyn Toro, 99-6.
Here are the BHS boys top six finishes:
- Triple jump: third place: Cristian Armstrong, 43-4 ¼.
- Pole vault: fifth place: Charles Lisa, 12-0.
- 400-meter hurdles: sixth place: Kalel Deimedici, 57.52.
- 4×400-meter relay: sixth place, 3:24.98.
- Discus: sixth place: Christopher Francois Jr., 133-1.
The top six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 4 state championships on Saturday, June 10, at Franklin High School in Somerset.
