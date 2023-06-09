Bloomfield HS track teams impress at the sectionals

Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys and girls track and field teams posted strong performances at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state championships, Friday and Saturday, June 2-3.

The girls team tied for fifth place overall with West Orange with 31 points apiece.

Here are the BHS girls top six finishes:

Triple jump: first place: Angel Cruz-Fletcher, 35 feet, 2 ⅕ inches.

100-meter hurdles: third place: Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher, 15.54.

Shot put: third place: Albina Frangu, 34-4 ½.

100-meter dash: fourth place: Samyah Wilson, 12.90 seconds.

4×800-meter relay: fifth place, 10 minutes, 16.27 seconds.

Discus: fifth place: Sarah Hartland, 101-8; sixth place: Kaitlyn Toro, 99-6.

Here are the BHS boys top six finishes:

Triple jump: third place: Cristian Armstrong, 43-4 ¼.

Pole vault: fifth place: Charles Lisa, 12-0.

400-meter hurdles: sixth place: Kalel Deimedici, 57.52.

4×400-meter relay: sixth place, 3:24.98.

Discus: sixth place: Christopher Francois Jr., 133-1.

The top six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 4 state championships on Saturday, June 10, at Franklin High School in Somerset.

Photo Courtesy of Terry Iavarone/BHS track head coach