Bloomfield HS track teams sweep SEC meet titles

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys and girls track-and-field teams each took first place overall at Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division championships on Saturday, May 14, at Newark Schools Stadium.

On the boys side, senior Elvin Darius won the 200-meter run in 22.90 seconds; junior Daniells DeLeon won both the 110-meter hurdles in 16.18 and the javelin at 143 feet, 8 inches; the 4×400 meter relay team took first place in 3 minutes, 31.92 seconds; junior Zaire LaRue won the high jump at 5 feet, 8 inches; and sophomore Dave Louis won the discus at 111 feet, 10 inches.

The second-place finishers for the Bengals were Darius (100-meter, 11.42), senior Justin Synnott (800-meter, 2:01.39), senior Robert Wolf (1,600-meter, 4:34.78), junior Cristian Armstrong (high jump, 5 feet, 8 inches, and long jump, 19 feet, 9 inches), junior Anthony Armestar (pole vault, 9 feet) and senior James Lisa (javelin, 134-4, and shot put, 41-2 inches).

On the girls side, the Bloomfield winners were sophomore Kailyn Sayers (400-meter, 1:01.24, and 400-meter hurdles, 1:07.93), freshman Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher (100-meter hurdles, 16.29), junior Taylor Copeck (pole vault, 8 feet), junior Alexis Laviola (also pole vault, 8 feet), junior Albina Frangu (javelin, 91 feet, 4 inches) and senior Alyssa Valentin (shot put, 30 feet).

The second-place finishers were sophomore Rylie Sayers (200-meter, 26.83 seconds), senior Britannie Hawthorne (long jump, 15 feet, 8 inches), Valentin (discus, 97 feet, 5 inches) and Frangu (shot put, 29 feet).

The Essex County individual championships will be held Thursday and Friday, May 19 and 20, at Montclair High School’s Woodman Field.

