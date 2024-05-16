Bloomfield HS track teams win SEC–Liberty Division meet titles

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys and girls track and field team captured the team titles at the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division Championships on Saturday, May 11, at Schools Stadium in Newark.

The girls had 207 team points and the boys had 191 team points.

The following are the top-six finishes in each event for Bloomfield.

Boys

In the pole vault, senior Charles Lisa took first place at 12 feet, junior Nicolas Obiedzinski took second place at 11 feet and senior Christopher Escobar took third place at 11 feet.

In the discus, senior Dave Louis took first place at 136, 8 inches; freshman Arbion Frangu took second place at 113-8; and junior Ukoha Kalu took third place at 109-10.

In the shot put, senior William Cordero took first place at 40-8 ½, sophomore Jalen Gray took fourth place at 38-6 ½ and freshman Joelle Urbandivia took sixth place at 38-4 ½.

In the javelin, junior Cristian Silva took first place at 145-0, sophomore Maxwell Hatton took second place at 136-0 and Louis took sixth place at 123-7.

In the 110-meter hurdles, sophomore Jeremy Tejada took first place in 15.60 seconds and junior Victor Carthell took second place in 15.92.

In the 400-meter hurdles, junior Alexander Travers took first place in 58.71, Carthell took second place in 1:00.08 and Tejada took third place in 1:00.53.

The 4×400-meter relay team took first place in 3:29.49.

In the 400-meter dash, senior Joshua Allen took second place in 52.39.

In the long jump, junior James Fields took second place at 20-1.

In the 100-meter dash, Fields took third place in 10.96.

In the high jump, sophomore Ruben Pierre took third place at 5-6.

In the triple jump, sophomore Lenox McPherson-Adams took fourth place at 39-6 and freshman Said Diop took sixth place at 32-9 ½.

In the 800-meter run, junior Miguel Lopez took fourth place in 2:06.17, senior Jeremiah Sanders took fifth place in 2:06.58 and Gordon took sixth place in 2:06.73.

In the 3,200-meter run, junior Bryant Gordon took sixth place in 11:02..60.

Girls

In the triple jump, senior Angel Cruz-Fletcher took first place at 35-7 ¾ and senior Michelle Hernandez took fifth place at 32-10 ¾.

In the discus, sophomore Thalia Bell took first place at 105-5, junior Gauri Desai took second place at 81-0 and senior Deborah Odekunle took third place at 80-4.

In the pole vault, sophomore Ava Claps took first place at 8-0, sophomore Emily Brodowski took third place at 7-6 and junior Cassidy Kindade took sixth place at 7-0.

In the shot put, senior Candace Chapman took first place at 33-6 ½, Desai took third place at 31-5 and sophomore Saharia Quamina took fourth place at 28-4 ½.

In the 100-meter dash, freshman Alana Dennis took first place in 12.50, senior Samya Wilson took second place in 12.73 and junior Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher took fifth place at 13.08.

In the 100-meter hurdles, Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher took first place in 14.98, Dennis took second place in 15.92 and senior Kailyn Sayers took fifth place in 17.83.

In the 200-meter dash, Dennis took first place in 25.79, Wilson took second place in 25.92 and senior Rhylie Sayers took fifth place in 27.51.

The 4×400-meter relay team took first place in 4:18.69.

In the long jump, Angel Cruz-Fletcher took second place at 16-5.

In the javelin, senior Victoria Feliciano took second place at 86-7, junior Madeline Giguere took fourth place at 75-8 and junior Svetlana Delavin took fifth place at 75-7.

In the 400-meter hurdles, Kailyn Sayers took second place in 1 minute, 07.56 seconds.

In the 800-meter run, junior Ashley Toro took second place in 2:23.26, junior Olivia Adams took third place in 2:33.78 and sophomore Madison Bernhard took fourth place in 2:35.39.

In the 3,200-meter run, sophomore Audrey McLaughlin took third place in 13:29.75 and sophomore Alexandra Klotz took fourth place in 13:48.72.

In the 400-meter dash, Rylie Sayers took fourth place in 1:02.72 and freshman Inez Brewser took sixth place in 1:03.64.

In the 1,600-meter run, Klotz took sixth place in 5:57.17.

The BHS boys and girls teams, under head coach Terry Iavarone, finished 8-0 in dual meets this season. They finished undefeated for the third year in a row.