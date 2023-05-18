Bloomfield HS track teams win SEC meet titles

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys and girls track and field teams, under head coach Terry Iavarone, captured their respective championships at the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division Championships at Schools Stadium in Newark on Friday, May 12.

The teams were simply dominant. The girls team had 241 points among the eight teams. Nutley was second with 91 points.

The boys team had 224 points among the eight teams. Millburn was second with 90 points.

Here are the BHS girls top results:

In the 100-meter dash, Samyah Wilson took first place in 12.95 seconds, Angel Cruz-Fletcher took third place in 13:37; and Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher took fifth place in 13.52.

In the 200-meter dash, Wilson took second place in 26.82, Rylie Sayers took third place in 26.95, and Kailyn Sayers took fourth place in 27.50.

In the 400-meter dash, Kailyn Sayers took second place in 1 minute. 0.59 seconds and Rylie Sayers took third place in 1:01.79.

In the 800-meter run, Ashley Toro took first place in 2:25.87, Kaitlyn Adams took fourth place in 2:32.94 and Olivia Adams took fifth place in 2:35.88.

In the 1,600-meter run, Audrey McLaughlin took third place in 5:46.15 and Olivia Adams took fifth place in 5:50.14.

In the 3,200-meter run, Kaitlyn Adams took second place in 12:48.48, McLaughlin took third place in 12:57.97 and Sophie Harrison took sixth place in 13:58.08.

In the 100-meter hurdles, Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher took first place in 15.56, Catherine Parelli took third place in 18.33 and Valerie Refuse took fourth place in 18.35.

In the 400-meter hurdles, Kailyn Sayers took first place in 1:08.33, Parelli took fifth place in 1:13.36 and Rylie Sayers took sixth place in 1:13.82.

The 4×400-meter relay team took first place in 4:11.56.

In the high jump, Alexis Laviola took fourth place and Michelle Hernandez took sixth place, each at 4 feet, 6 inches. In the long jump, Angel Cruz-Fletcher took first place at 16-8.

In the triple jump, Angel Cruz-Fletcher took second place at 34-8, Cyiann Josiah took fourth place at 33-6 and Victoria Parelli took sixth place at 32-0 ¼.

In the pole vault, Taylor Copeck took first place at 8-0, Isabella Copeck took third place at 7-6 and Laviola took fourth place at 7-6.

In the discus, Sarah Hartland took first place at 102-3, Kaitlyn Toro took second place at 95-8 and Deborah Odekunle took third place at 92-9.

In the javelin, Victoria Feliciano took first place at 96-2, Albina Frangu took second place at 95-11 and Kailtyn Toro took fourth place at 86-5.

In the shot put, Frangu took first place at 38-3 ¾ and Candace Chapman took third place at 29-10 ¼.

Here are the BHS boys top results:

In the 100-meter dash, Shayne Hinton took third place in 11.52 and James Fields took fifth place at 11.61.

In the 200-meter dash, Fields took second place in 22.83 and Cristian Armstrong took third place in 22.88.

In the 400-meter dash, Kalel Deimedici took third place in 50.66 and Nathaniel Brown took fifth place in

52.13.

In the 800-meter run, Abayomi Hazel took second place in 2:03.91, Miguel Lopez took third place in 2:06.51 and Brandon Ng took fourth place in 2:09.45.

In the 1,600-meter run, Bryant Gordon took fourth place in 10:49.97 and Jeremiah Saunders took sixth place in 11:03.50.

In the 110-meter hurdles, Jeremy Tejada took second place in 16.94; Alexander Travers took fifth place in 17.74 and Parker Albaum took eighth place in 18.31.

In the 400-meter hurdles, Deimedici took first place in 57.89, Travers took second place in 1:01.67 and Albaum took third place in 1:02.85.

The 4×400-meter relay team took first place in 3:25.94.

Zaire LaRue took first place at 5-10 and Jasir Eason took second place at 5-6 in the high jump.

In the long jump, Jayden Clydesdale took first place at 20-9, Armstrong took third place at 19-10 ½ and Eason took fifth place at 19-4 ½.

LaRue took second place at 41-8 and Eason took third place at 40-0 ½.

Charles Lea took first place at 12-0 and Nicholas Obiedzinski took fifth place at 8-6 in the pole vault.

In the discus, William Cordero took first place at 126-2, Christopher Francois Jr. took second place at 121-10 and Dave Louis took third place at 121-2.

Louis took fourth place in the javelin at 127-4.

In the shot put, Cordero took first place at 43-4, Francois took second place at 41-10 and Donald Coltenback took sixth place at 37-6 ¾.

Earlier in the week, the BHS boys and girls teams swept Millburn to finish undefeated in their dual-meet seasons.

Photo Courtesy of Terry Iavarone