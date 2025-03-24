Bloomfield HS Unified basketball team enjoys great season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School Unified co-ed basketball team enjoyed a great season. This was the second season for the team, which brought a 14-0 record into the state semifinals. Unfortunately, they lost to their rival, Union City, on Wednesday, March 12.

“My team was heartbroken not advancing to the final game at Rutgers University, (but) Bloomfield Unified will be back next year, hoping to make it to the final,” said head coach Meghan Leonard.

Bloomfield Unified consisted of seven athletes and eight partners, along with manager Jordyn Curry. The members of the team are Jose Vargas, Malachi Stevens, Tianna Ferguson, Italy Patterson, Nathaniel Rivera, Andrew Royster, Xavier Adonis, Jacob Kelly, Luke Kelly, Ethan Johns, Farouk Hamad, Isaiah Jimenez, Josh Plonski, Oscar Hernandez and Jordan Clark.

The team would like to thank the Bloomfield Education Foundation for their generous donation to the Unified program and for their uniforms.

Unified Sports teams consist of special education and general education students competing together in athletic competitions. The Unified Sports program at BHS was initiated by Leonard, a physical education instructor, who is also involved with Bloomfield Special Olympics. She is the sole coach for all Unified Sports teams, which also include bowling and track and field.

