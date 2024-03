BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School senior defensive end Will Cordero has been selected to play in the 46th annual Phil Simms New Jersey North–South High School All-Star Football Classic on Sunday, June 9, at Kean University’s Alumni Stadium at 5 p.m.

The game features high school graduating seniors from around the state.

Cordero was one of five senior captains for the Bengals last fall.