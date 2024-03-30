Bloomfield HS winter athletes earn conference honors

By on Comments Off on Bloomfield HS winter athletes earn conference honors

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The following Bloomfield High School winter sports athletes have earned all-conference honors, as voted by their divisional coaches:

Super Essex Conference

Boys basketball

Liberty Division

Second team: Davieon McClain and Shariff Brown.

Honorable mention: Sean Perrotta and Talan Bacote.

Girls basketball

Liberty Division

First team: Aniya Brown. 

Second team: Gabrielle Kot and Maya Mickens. 

Honorable mention: Ava Barker and Mia Gonzalez. 

Wrestling

American Division

First team: Gabe McCulloch. 

Honorable mention: Ahlexa Montalvo and Alyssandra Montalvo. 

Boys bowling

American Division

First team: Jayden Padilla. 

Second team: Jayden Hedgespeth and Eoin Clifford. 

Girls bowling

American Division

First team: Isabella Bille. 

Second team: Leah Velasquez. 

Swimming

Liberty Division

First team: Aly Breikaa. 

Honorable mention: Gabe Del Fierro and Lauren Espiritu.

New Jersey Interscholastic Hockey League

Kelly Division

First team: Alex Benkert. 

Honorable mention: Cameron Wright. 

 

Bloomfield HS winter athletes earn conference honors added by on
View all posts by Editor →