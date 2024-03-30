Bloomfield HS winter athletes earn conference honors

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The following Bloomfield High School winter sports athletes have earned all-conference honors, as voted by their divisional coaches:
Super Essex Conference
Boys basketball
Liberty Division
Second team: Davieon McClain and Shariff Brown.
Honorable mention: Sean Perrotta and Talan Bacote.
Girls basketball
Liberty Division
First team: Aniya Brown.
Second team: Gabrielle Kot and Maya Mickens.
Honorable mention: Ava Barker and Mia Gonzalez.
Wrestling
American Division
First team: Gabe McCulloch.
Honorable mention: Ahlexa Montalvo and Alyssandra Montalvo.
Boys bowling
American Division
First team: Jayden Padilla.
Second team: Jayden Hedgespeth and Eoin Clifford.
Girls bowling
American Division
First team: Isabella Bille.
Second team: Leah Velasquez.
Swimming
Liberty Division
First team: Aly Breikaa.
Honorable mention: Gabe Del Fierro and Lauren Espiritu.
New Jersey Interscholastic Hockey League
Kelly Division
First team: Alex Benkert.
Honorable mention: Cameron Wright.