Bloomfield HS winter athletes receive accolades

By on Comments Off on Bloomfield HS winter athletes receive accolades

Ava Barker attempts a shot between Caldwell players during a home game on Jan. 4.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School winter teams saw exceptional athletes.

The following are the BHS athletes who received postseason honors, voted by their divisional coaches.

Girls basketball

Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division

First Team: freshman Lia Barker and senior Ava Barker.

Second Team: senior Mia Gonzalez and sophomore Inez Brewster. 

Honorable Mention: senior Angelina Sanchez.

Boys wrestling

SEC–Liberty Division

  • First Team: senior Gabe McCulloch (285 pounds), senior Alejandro Valencia (at-large) and freshman Aidan Matias (at-large).
  • Second Team: sophomore Jimmy Haverick (106), senior Anthony Lizama (126), junior Matt Miller (144) and senior Spencer Crawley (at-large).
  • Honorable Mention: seniors Malik Nelson, Thomas Haverick and Joey Testa.

The Bengals, under head coach Ryan Smircich, finished with a stellar 24-9 record this season.

Girls wrestling

NJ.com All-State All-Groups

  • Second Team: junior Saharia Quamina. 

Essex County Wrestler of the Year: Quamina.

Quamina finished second at the NJSIAA’s state championships in Atlantic City.

Boys swimming

SEC–Liberty Division

  • First Team: senior Gabe Del Fierro. 
  • Second Team: junior Liam Timbie. 
  • Honorable Mention: junior Brent Batac.

Girls swimming

SEC–Liberty Division

  • First Team: senior Lauren Espiritu. 
  • Second Team: sophomore Summer Harris. 
  • Honorable Mention: junior Cayla Laviola.
Bloomfield bowlers Jayden Padilla and Izzy Bille with Bloomfield head coach Phil Rapavi.

Boys bowling

SEC–American Division

  • First Team: senior Jayden Hedgespeth and junior Jayden Padilla. Padilla took second place at the Essex County Individual Championships. 
  • Second Team: senior Eoin Clifford, junior Eric Japhet and  sophomore Jaydon Spencer.

Girls bowling

SEC–American Division

  • First Team: senior Isabella Bille. She won the girls title at the Essex County Individual Championships.
  • Second Team: Caterino DiGiano, freshman Taylor Murray and senior Leah Velasquez. 
  • Honorable Mention: senior Teagan Dees.
  • Third Team All-Group 4: Bille.

Ice hockey

NJIIHL–Kelly Division 

  • First team: Alex Benkert. He was a unanimous Most Valuable Player of the Kelly Division. His 137 goals led the state. He was third in assists with 112 and first in points with 249.
  • Honorable Mention: senior Cameron Wright.

Girls indoor track and field

SEC–American Division

  • First Team: senior Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher. 
  • Second Team: sophomore Alana Dennis, junior Emily Brodowski and sprint medley. 
  • Third Team: junior Thalia Bell.

Boys indoor track and field

SEC–American Division

  • First Team: senior Victor Carthell and junior Lennox McPherson-Abrams. 
  • Third Team: senior Alex Travers, junior Jeremy Tejada, sophomore Jo’elle Urdanivia and sprint medley team.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon and Phil Rapavi

  , , , ,

Bloomfield HS winter athletes receive accolades added by on
View all posts by Editor →