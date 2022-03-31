Bloomfield HS winter athletes receive conference and county honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Here are the Bloomfield High School winter athletes who have earned all-conference and all–Essex County honors.

Boys basketball: All-Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division first team, Julian Paulino and Uma Kalu; second team, Shayne Hinton; honorable mention, Ramuel Gotrasse and Seth Edwards.

Girls basketball: All–SEC–Colonial Division first team, Chiara Hilario and Lucy Heyman; second team, Aliyah Sanchez; honorable mention, Ashley Martinez.

Wrestling: All–SEC–American Division first team, Gerald Van Baelen; second team, Ernesto McCrae and Juan Millan; honorable mention, Elias Escobar and Gianna Faura.

Ice hockey: All–Kelly Conference honorable mention and All-Essex County honorable mention, Alex Benkert.

Swimming: All–Essex County first team, Aly Breikaa, 100 freestyle.

Indoor track: All-Essex County second team, Ashley Toro, 800-meter.

Girls bowling: All–SEC–American first team, Keyana Coley-Rice, Tianna Willie and Jennifer Cleary; second team, Fatima Villagran.