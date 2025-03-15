Bloomfield HS wrestler Gabriel McCulloch has good run at Atlantic City, finishes great career

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School senior Gabriel McCulloch finished a fantastic career after competing in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s boys wrestling state individual championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Thursday and Friday, March 6-7.

McCulloch was the No. 16 seed in a field of 32 at the 285-pound heavyweight class. In the preliminary round, he pinned No. 17 seed Mason Nate, of Clearview Regional, in 3 minutes, 42 seconds, but lost to top-seeded Rocco Dellagata, of St. John Vianney, by pin in 1:33 in the pre-quarterfinal round on Thursday.

The next day, McCulloch was put in the wrestleback second round, where he posted a 17-4 major decision over No. 31 seed Jared Martini, of Mount Olive. However, McCulloch dropped a heartbreaking 2-1 decision in a tiebreaker to No. 9 seed Connor Reynolds, of St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City), in the wrestleback third round to end his run.

This was McCullouch’s third straight appearance at the state championships in Atlantic City. He finished 36-9 on the season and won more than 100 matches for his career. McCulloch won the Essex County Tournament title this year. He won the NJSIAA’s District 9 title at Randolph High School on Feb. 22 to qualify for the Region 3 tournament at West Orange High School, where he took fourth place on March 1 to advance to Atlantic City.

The top four finishers in each weight class from the eight region tournaments qualified for the state championships. McCulloch was the lone BHS competitor at the state championships.

Photo Courtesy of Bloomfield High School Wrestling