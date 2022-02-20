Bloomfield HS wrestler Juan Millan leads Bengals at District 9 tournament

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Juan Millan, a junior, captured the 120-pound weight class title to lead the Bloomfield High School wrestling team at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s District 9, tournament on Saturday, Feb. 19, at Nutley High School.

Millan also won the District 9 Outstanding Wrestler award.

Senior Gerald Van Baelen and freshman Gabriel McCulloch each finished in second place, while sophomore Damian Torres took third place in their respective weight classes for the BHS Bengals.

The four BHS wrestlers advanced to the Region 3 tournament at West Orange High School on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26. The top three finishers in each weight class qualified for the region tournament.

Freshman Anthony Lizama, junior Estuardo Lopez, sophomore Trevor Frantantoni and junior Alexavier Hansen each finished in fourth place for BHS.

Here are the district team results:

Delbarton, 323 points.

Kearny, 155.

Belleville, 128.

Bloomfield, 116.

Cedar Grove, 89.

Cliffside Park/Ridgefield, 65.

Nutley, 37.

Orange, 30.

Union City, 20.

Hoboken, 12.

Here are Bloomfield’s results:

Finals

120-pound weight class: MIllan decisioned Chase Napeloni, Delbarton, 6-2.

126: John Hager, Delbarton, major-decisioned Van Baelen, 11-2.

285: Mark Ratel, Cedar Grove, pinned McCulloch, time unknown.

Third-place consolations

106: Adam Ramadan, Kearny, pinned Lizama, 1:09.

157: Torres decisioned Diego Viera, Belleville, 9-6.

165: Fernando Collado, Belleville, pinned Lopez, 1:52.

175: Ethan Lopez, Belleville, pinned Frantantoni, 3:02.

190: William Jennings, Nutley, decisioned Hansen, 11-6.

