Kira Pipkins crowned four-time state champ

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — For any high school wrestler, the ultimate dream is to win four state individual championships. For Kira Pipkins, that dream was realized.

The Bloomfield High School senior captured her fourth girls wrestling state individual title. In the final of the 126-pound weight class, Pipkins secured a dominant 11-1 major-decision victory over Liliana Zaku-Ramos of Newton/Kittatinny high school at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association girls wrestling championships at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Saturday, March 4.

Pipkins is the first girls wrestler to win four state titles in tournament history. The state girls wrestling tournament has been held since 2019. Pipkins is just the fifth wrestler overall to win four titles. Four other boys have won four state championships in the 90-year history of the boys tournament.

In the first period, Pipkins recorded a 5-point play with a takedown and back points. She was awarded two more points in the second period for a 7-0 lead before Zaku-Ramos got a point to make it 7-1. Pipkins extended her lead to 11-1 at the end of the second period. The third period was scoreless. After the final buzzer, Pipkins did a celebratory back-flip.

Pipkins, who won her 100th career match during the season, will continue her career at Columbia University in New York City.

The girls state tournament began on Sunday, Feb. 26, at Phillipsburg High School. The championship bouts were held at Boardwalk Hall six days later. The boys state tournament also was held at Boardwalk Hall, Thursday through Saturday, March 2-4.

Pipkins was greeted with a ceremony on Sunday, March 5, at BHS. Dozens of friends, family, teammates, coaches, town officials and school administrators were in attendance. The BHS band also gave several performances. BHS athletic director Steve Jenkin, Bloomfield Mayor Michael Venezia and Bloomfield Superintendent of Schools Salvatore Goncalves gave speeches.

Pipkins addressed the crowd. She talked about her career that began in third grade and described what it was like during each of her four years at BHS. She thanked everyone for supporting her, including her teammates, coaches, town officials, family and friends. She also thanked those who helped organize the ceremony.