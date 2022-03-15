Bloomfield HS wrestlers pin down SEC accolades

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School wrestling team featured several All–Super Essex Conference– American Division honorees.

The honorees were selected by the divisional coaches.

Gerald Van Baelen, a senior, made the first team in the at-large category.

Van Baelen finished fifth in the state Region 3 tournament in the 126-pound weight division and had 91 total career victories.

Ernesto McRae, a senior, made the second team at 138 pounds. He lost his postseason last year to a knee injury. He also missed the postseason this season to another injury. “He may be the most decorated wrestler to never have a postseason in Bloomfield,” BHS head coach Ryan Smircich said.

Juan Millan, a junior, made the second team in the at-large category. Millan won the state District 9 title in the 120-pound weight division and won the district’s outstanding wrestler award.

Elias Escobar and Gianna Faura, both seniors, received honorable mention. Escobar had a season-ending injury after a successful career.

Faura capped her senior season with a girls state championship in the 235-pound division. She had a 25-0 record, with 21 pins, this season. She will continue her career at Alvernia University in Reading, Pa.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

 

  

