Bloomfield HS wrestling coach Ryan Smircich attains 100th career victory

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School wrestling head coach Ryan Smircich earned his 100th career coaching victory, when the Bengals defeated Hackensack High School, 49-19, on Saturday, Jan. 13, during a home quad meet.

Here are the Bloomfield winners in the match:

106 pounds: Nick Kopacz, by forfeit. 

120: Anthony Lizama, by forfeit.

126: Matthew Miller, by forfeit 

138: Chris Escobar pinned Adrian Alena, 1:09. 

144: Thomas Haverick decisioned Jake Parrilli, 10-3. 

157: Viraj Moore major decisioned Cesar Maschang, 17-7.  

165: Daniel Mejia decisioned Thomas Ingallinera, 5-3. 

190: Tyler Frantantoni pinned William Edmonds 0:37.  

215: Leandro Brito decisioned Andy Navas, 3-2.  

285: Gabriel McCulloch, by forfeit.

The Bengals lost to Morristown, 48-27 and lost to North Bergen, 38-34, in the other matches.

Here are the BHS winners against North Bergen: 

126: Anthony Lizama major decisioned Joshua Chacon, 13-4. 

132: Joey Testa decisioned Jeremy Manosalves, 6-4. 

144: Michael Hamberlin major decisioned Evan Rogue, 14-4. 

157: Moore, by forfeit. 

190: Frantantoni pinned Calvin Bastidas, 1:37. 

285: McCulloch technical fall over Juan Coral, 17-2, 2:57. 

106: Kopacz injury time over Michael McCormack.

Here are the BHS winners against Morristown: 

120: Miller pinned Justin Vasquez-Lopez, 0:19. 

126: Lizama decisioned Ben Garodnick, 8-4. 

157: Moore decisioned Pedro Jimenez, 10-6. 

215: Ayden Fox decisioned Brian Recarte, 3-2, ultimate tiebreaker.

285: McCulloch, by forfeit. 

113: Spencer Crawley, by forfeit. 

The Bengals will host Livingston on Friday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m. and host a quad meet on Saturday, Jan. 20, against Belleville, Kearny and Orange, beginning at 9 a.m.  The Essex County Tournament will take place Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 24-25, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

  

