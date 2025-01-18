Bloomfield HS wrestling season heats up

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Pictured is the Bloomfield High School wrestling team in action last week. The Bengals lost to Caldwell on Wednesday, Jan. 8; lost to Cedar Grove on Friday, Jan. 10; and won all three matches on Satutrday, Jan. 11, beating Hackensack, Morristown and North Bergen, to move to 7-6 on the season. The Essex County Tournament will take place Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 22-23, at Richard Jr. Codey Arena in West Orange, starting 4 p.m. both days.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon