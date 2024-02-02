Bloomfield HS wrestling team defeats Hackettstown

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys wrestling team defeated Hackettstown, 39-28, at home on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Here are the Bloomfield winners:

126 pounds: Anthony Lizama decisioned Michael Acquevella, 5-2.

132: Joey Testa pinned Wualter Buezo, 1:26.

144: Michael Hamberlin pinned Ryan Cheref, 2:45.

157: Malik Nelson pinned Luke McGovern, 3:47.

175: Tyler Frantantoni by forfeit.

190: Trevor Frantantoni decisioned Zachary Calhoun 12-6.

215: Alejandro Valencia decisioned Santiago Vargas Giraldo, 5-2.

285: Gabriel McCulloch pinned Samir Mrad, 2:17.

The Bengals, seeded fifth, will take on fourth-seeded Livingston High School in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 state tournament at Passaic County Tech in Wayne on Monday, Feb. 5. If the Bengals win, they will face the winner between No. 1 seed Passaic County Tech and No. 8 seed West Orange High School in the semifinals later that night. The final is Wednesday, Feb. 7, at the higher-seeded school.