Bloomfield HS wrestling team defeats Secaucus

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School wrestling team hosted Secaucus in a nonconference match on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at the Pit. The Bengals, 52-21.

106 pounds: Santino Leon, Secaucus, pin Anthony Lizama, 3:38.

113: Jacob Orlando, Secaucus, dec. Ahlexa Montalvo, 5-2.

120: Juan Millan, Bloomfield, pin Michael Munoz, 1:38.

126: Gerald Van Baelen won by forfeit.

132: Luis Suriel, Bloomfield, dec. Charles Krajewski, 4-2.

138: Dean Costantino, Secaucus, pin Alex Capet, 3:22.

144: Ernesto McRae, Bloomfield, major dec. Bryan Lopez, 12-4.

150: Damian Torres, Bloomfield, pin David Smentkowski, 0:30.

165: Estuardo Lopez, Bloomfield, pin Nevin Trueblood, 1:56.

175: Trevor Frantantoni, Bloomfield, pin Zach Martorano, 2:52.

190: Alexavier Hansen, Bloomfield, dec. Daniel Casillas, 7-2.

215: Leandro Brito, Bloomfield, pin Nick Bartletta, 1:17.

285: Dylan Formisano, Secaucus, pin Steven Myslinski, 0:08.

The sixth-seeded Bengals will face No. 3 seed Morristown in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA, North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5, tournament on Monday, Feb. 7, hosted by No. 2 seed Passaic Tech, which will face No. 7 seed West Orange the same day.

Livingston is the top seed and will host the other quarterfinals on Feb. 7. Livingston will face No. 8 seed Montclair, while No. 5 North Bergen will face No. 4 seed Clifton. The semifinals are on Wednesday, Feb. 9. The final is on Friday, Feb. 11.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon