Bloomfield HS wrestling team defeats Secaucus

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School wrestling team defeated Secaucus 54-15 on Monday Dec. 19 at home.

Here are the results:

113-pound weight class: Jacob Orlando, Secaucus, decisioned Anthony Lizama 11-4.

120: Ahlexa Montalvo, Bloomfield, pinned Andrei Delos-Santos 1:25.

126: Kira Pipkins, Bloomfield, pinned Alex Lopez 0:26.

132: Dean Costantino, Secaucus, decisioned Rahjohn Plummer 4-3.

138: Charles Krajewski, Secaucus, pinned Luis Suriel 5:27.

144: Michael Marzano, Bloomfield, decisioned Bryan Lopez 10-3.

150: Christopher Centeno, Bloomfield, pinned Michael Munoz 3:20.

157: Adrian Ortiz, Bloomfield, pinned Benjamin Sherman 1:50.

165: Estuardo Lopez, Bloomfield, pinned Brandon Vega 4:38.

175: Damian Torres, Bloomfield, pinned Javier Graham 1:24.

190: Trevor Frantantoni, Bloomfield, decisioned Daniel Casillas 5-3.

215: Leandro Brito, Bloomfield, pinned Daniel Rogers 5:06.

285: Gabriel McCullough, Bloomfield, pinned Massimo Iacopelli 5:09.

106: Santino Leon, Secaucus, decisioned Matthew Miller SV-1 9-7.

On Sunday, Dec. 18, Bloomfield hosted a girls tournament featuring over 270 girls, making it the largest girls tournament to date in the state.

The tournament was a success.

“The good news is, there are even larger girls tournaments scheduled this year which we are happy about,” said Bloomfield head coach Ryan Smircich. “All the credit for the operation of the tournament goes to Jason Galioto. Big thank you to the school district for assisting and supporting the girls team. And as always, a big thank you to Bengals wrestling booster club.”

Photos (Bloomfield vs. Secaucus) Courtesy of Jerry Simon.