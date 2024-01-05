Bloomfield HS wrestling team enjoys fine start to season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys wrestling team has enjoyed a 3-1 start to the season. The Bengals defeated Secaucus, 49-23, and Montclair, 57-18, at home on Dec. 19. After losing at Seton Hall Prep, 53-22, Dec. 20, in West Orange, the Bengals defeated Ramsey, 42-39, Dec. 22, at home.

At the Matthew Joskowitz Memorial Tournament, hosted by Cliffside Park High School, on Saturday, Dec. 30, the Bengals were led by Gabriel McCulloch, who took second place in the 285-pound weight class.