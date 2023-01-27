Bloomfield HS wrestling team enjoys solid outing at ECT

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School wrestling team enjoyed a good outing at the Essex County Tournament on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 25-26, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

The Bengals took eighth place overall out of 22 high schools.

Here are the top Bengals results.

Senior Rahjohn Plummer (132-pound weight class), senior Michael Marzano (144-pound weight class) and junior Damian Torres (165-pound weight class) each took fourth place.

Senior Juan Millan (126-pound weight class) and sophomore Gabriel McCulloch (285-pound weight class) each took fifth place.

Sophomore Anthony Lizama (113-pound weight class) and junior Leandro Brito (190-pound weight class) each took seventh place.

Freshman Matthew Miller (106-pound weight class) and senior Estuardo Lopez (157-pound weight class) each took eighth place.

Photos Courtesy of Bloomfield High School wrestling

 

  

