Bloomfield HS wrestling team enjoys stellar 21-10 season, seeks success at district tournament

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School wrestling team seeks a strong showing at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s District 9 state tournament at Nutley High School on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The Bengals finished the regular season with a 21-10 record after winning all three matches on Saturday, Feb. 11, at home. Bloomfield defeated Union High School 45-24, Rutherford High School 36-29 and Belvidere High School 60-13.

In earlier action, the third-seeded Bengals lost to sixth-seeded Livingston HIgh School 45-27 in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 state tournament on Monday, Feb. 6, at Clifton High School. Bloomfield then lost to Pascack Hills High School of Montvale 39-33 at home on Friday, Feb. 10.

The top BHS wrestlers this season are seniors Rahjohn Plummer, Juan Milan, Michael Marzano, Estuardo Lopez and Christopher Centeno; juniors Damian Torres and Trevor Frantantoni, sophomores Anthony Lizama and Gabriel McCulloch; and freshman Matthew Miller.

The girls Region 2 state tournament will take place on Sunday, Feb. 19, at Union High School The top four finishers in each weight class at the girls regionals will advance to the state individual championships beginning on Sunday, Feb. 26 at Phillipsburg High School, with the finals on March 4 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. BHS senior Kira Pipkins is on a quest to win her fourth girls state championship.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon (Bloomfield vs. Pascack Hills)

Box scores

Friday, Feb. 10

Pascack Hills 39, Bloomfield 33

106 pounds: Matthew Miller (Bloomfield) decisoned Hassan Shawkat (Pascack Hills) 5-0.

113: Anthony Lizama (Bloomfield) decisioned Gary Cooper (Pascack Hills) 16-11.

120: Matthew Daniels (Pascack Hills) pinned Cristian Silva (Bloomfield) 1:54.

126 Juan Millan (Bloomfield) major decisioned over Athan Stamis (Pascack Hills) 13-3.

132: Rahjohn Plummer (Bloomfield) decisioned Nicholas Frangiosa (Pascack Hills) 3-0.

138: Nicholas Lulla (Pascack Hills) decisioned Luis Suriel (Bloomfield) 6-5.

144: Michael Marzano (Bloomfield) decisioned Fares Daraghmeh (Pascack Hills) 8-2.

150: Jake Wacha (Pascack Hills) pinned Christopher Centeno (Bloomfield) 0:24.6

157: Hunter Morton (Pascack Hills) pinned Estuardo Lopez (Bloomfield) 3:59.

165: Christian Funke (Pascack Hills) pinned Adrian Ortiz (Bloomfield) 2:50.

175: Trevor Frantantoni (Bloomfield) major decisioned Shaan Dalal (Pascack Hills) 13-1.

190: Tyler Duffy (Pascack Hills) pinned Will Cordero (Bloomfield) 1:24.

215: Alejandro Camarena (Pascack Hills) pinned Ayden Fox (Bloomfield) 1:34.

285: Gabriel McCulloch (Bloomfield) decisioned Quinn Mercier (Pascack Hills) 4-2.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Bloomfield 45, Union 24

106: Matthew Miller (Bloomfield) pinned Jaydon Robles (Union) 4:35.

113: Anthony Lizama (Bloomfield) pinned Raul Moscoso Moreira (Union) 3:30.

120: Macain Romain (Union) pinned Spencer Crawley (Bloomfield) 1:36.

126: Juan Millan (Bloomfield) pinned Woodley Auciel (Union) 2:47.

132: Rahjohn Plummer (Bloomfield) dec. Aidan Acevedo 8-4.

138: Gabriel Hargrove (Union) dec. Luis Suriel 10-5.3

144: Michael Marzano (Bloomfield) dec. Aidan Cross (Union) 14-11.

150: Christopher Centeno (Bloomfield) pinned Joshua Deleon (Union) 2:34.

157: Estuardo Lopez (Bloomfield) pinned Ronaldinho Martinez 0:19.

165: Adams Jacques (Union) pinned Adrian Ortiz (Bloomfield) 2:47.

175: Trevor Frantantoni (Bloomfield) dec. Daniel Collin (Union) 11-4.

190: Nicholas Gonzalez (Union) pinned Will Cordero (Bloomfield) 3:34.

215: Nicholas Bertolotti (Union) dec. Alejandro Valencia (Bloomfield) TB-1 4-2.

285: Gabriel McCulloch (Bloomfield) pinned Obreight Ingram (Union) 1:40.

Bloomfield 36, Rutherford 29

113: Anthony Lizama (Bloomfield) by forfeit.

120: Joseph Keeler (Rutherford) pinned Cristian Silva (Bloomfield) 0:50.

126: Anthony Tardibuono (Rutherford) dec. Juan Millan (Bloomfield) 6-2.3

132: Dante Geanoules (Rutherford) dec. Rahjohn Plummer (Bloomfield) SV-1 7-2.

138: Jake Torre (Rutherford) dec. Luis Suriel (Bloomfield) 6-3.

144: Michael Marzano (Bloomfield) pinned Manuel Carino (Rutherford) 2:08.

150: Zach Herminko (Rutherford) major dec. Estuardo Lopez (Bloomfield) 10-2.

157: Christopher Centeno (Bloomfield) by forfeit.

165: Nick Lora (Rutherford) major dec. Adrian Ortiz (Bloomfield) 13-4.

175: Tyler Frantantoni (Bloomfield) by forfeit.

190: Trevor Frantantoni (Bloomfield) pinned Chris Lora (Rutherford) 1:55.

215: Steve Pisciotta (Rutherford) dec. Alejandro Valencia (Bloomfield) 7-2

285: Gavin McGill (Rutherford) dec. Gabriel McCulloch (Bloomfield) 3-1.

106: Matthew Miller (Bloomfield) pinned Peter Pisciotta (Rutherford) 0:51

Bloomfield 60, Belvidere 13

120: Cristian Silva (Bloomfield) dec. Gerald Magyar (Belvidere) 7-4.

126: Juan Millan (Bloomfield) pinned Jacob Wortman (Belvidere) 0:39.

132: Rahjohn Plummer (Bloomfield) pinned Antonio Nikolopoulos (Belvidere) 2:48.

138: Luis Suriel (Bloomfield) pinned Nathan Sussko (Belvidere) 2:29.

144: Chris Escobar (Bloomfield) pinned Orion Freeze (Belvidere) 0:22.

150: Michael Marzano (Bloomfield) by forfeit.

157: Estuardo Lopez (Bloomfield) pinned Geoffrey Young (Belvidere) 1:42.

165: Pedro Dos Santos (Belvidere) major dec. Tyler Frantantoni (Bloomfield) 17-4.

175: Kyle Blew (Belvidere) dec. Trevor Frantantoni (Bloomfield) 14-7.

190: Will Cordero (Bloomfield) pinned Guillermo Natal-Ramos (Belvidere) 0:21.

215: Jacob Hachtmann (Belvidere) pinned Ayden Fox (Bloomfield) 0:36.

285: Gabriel McCulloch (Bloomfield) dec. William Thomas (Belvidere) 4-0.

106: Matthew Miller (Bloomfield) by forfeit.

113: Anthony Lizama (Bloomfield) pinned William Sussko (Belvidere) 3:27.