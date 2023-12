KEARNY, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys wrestling team took fourth place out of 12 schools at the Kearny High School Holiday tournament on Dec. 15 to begin the season.

Junior Alejandro Valencia took second place in the 215-pound weight class to lead the Bengals. Sophomore Nick Kopacz (106-pound weight class), junor Spencer Crawley (113), sophomore Matthew Miller (120) and junior Viraj Moore (150) each took third place in their weight classes for Bloomfield.