Bloomfield HS wrestling team hosts West Orange

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School wrestling team hosted West Orange in a dual meet on Monday, Jan. 31, at the BHS Pit.

West Orange won, 40-37.

106-pounds: Anthony Lizama, Bloomfield, technical fall over Michai Jenkins, 22-6, 4:25.

113: Nicholas Adams, WO, major decison Ahlexa Montalvo, 16-4.

120: Juan Millan, Bloomfield, pin Ethan Young, 3:00.

126: Kira Pipkins, Bloomfield, pin Aiden Jurgo, 2:34.

132: Gerald Van Baelen, Bloomfield, pin Odunayo Onabanjo, 0:52.

138: Ernesto McRae, Bloomfield, pin Jaiden Mendez, 5:16.

144: Justin Barr, WO, pin Rahjohn Plummer, 1:51.

150: Sean Harrington, WO, pin Michael Marzano, 4:28.

157: Kai Raymond, WO, pin Damian Torres, 0:30.

165: Estuardo Lopez, Bloomfield, dec. Matthew Regateiro, 8-5.

175: Ari Rosu, WO, pin Charles Eshelman, 0:26.

190: Sean Tandy, WO, pin Trevor Frantantoni, 5:15.

215: Arthur Rosu, WO, pin Alexavier Hansen, 1:48.

285: Gabriel McCullough, Bloomfield, pin Jahid Salaam, 4:55.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon