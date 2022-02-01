Bloomfield HS wrestling team hosts West Orange

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School wrestling team hosted West Orange in a dual meet on Monday, Jan. 31, at the BHS Pit.
West Orange won, 40-37.
106-pounds: Anthony Lizama, Bloomfield, technical fall over Michai Jenkins, 22-6, 4:25.
113: Nicholas Adams, WO, major decison Ahlexa Montalvo, 16-4.
120: Juan Millan, Bloomfield, pin Ethan Young, 3:00.
126: Kira Pipkins, Bloomfield, pin Aiden Jurgo, 2:34.
132: Gerald Van Baelen, Bloomfield, pin Odunayo Onabanjo, 0:52.
138: Ernesto McRae, Bloomfield, pin Jaiden Mendez, 5:16.
144: Justin Barr, WO, pin Rahjohn Plummer, 1:51.
150: Sean Harrington, WO, pin Michael Marzano, 4:28.
157: Kai Raymond, WO, pin Damian Torres, 0:30.
165: Estuardo Lopez, Bloomfield, dec. Matthew Regateiro, 8-5.
175: Ari Rosu, WO, pin Charles Eshelman, 0:26.
190: Sean Tandy, WO, pin Trevor Frantantoni, 5:15.
215: Arthur Rosu, WO, pin Alexavier Hansen, 1:48.
285: Gabriel McCullough, Bloomfield, pin Jahid Salaam, 4:55.
Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon
