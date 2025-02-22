Bloomfield HS wrestling team sweeps quad meet, finishes regular season at 24-9

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys wrestling team swept all three matches in a home quad meet on Saturday, Feb. 15, as the Bengals defeated Union, 41-36; Belvidere, 63-18; and Rutherford, 60-17, to finish the regular season with a stellar 24-9 record.

With the win over Union, the Bengals retained the Coach Jack DeBarbieri Memorial Cup.

On the previous day, they fell to Pascack Hills, 36-34, at home.

The Bengals will gear up for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s District 9 tournament at Randolph on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The top-three finishers in each weight class will advance to the Region 3 tournament at West Orange High School, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28-March 1.