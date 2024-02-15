Bloomfield HS wrestling team wins final 5 matches of dual-meet season, gears up for district tourney at Nutley

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys wrestling team, under head coach Ryan Smircich, won five straight matches to finish the dual-meet season with an 18-14 record.

The Bengals defeated both Pascack Hills, 45-31, and Pingry, 60-18, at Pascack Hills in Hillsdale in Bergen County on Friday, Feb. 9. Bloomfield hosted a quad meet on Saturday, Feb. 10, sweeping Rutherford, 64-11, Belvidere, 61-15 and Union, 42-29. The win over Union secured the DeBarbieri Cup.

The Bengals will gear up for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s District 10 tournament hosted by Nutley High School on Saturday, Feb. 17. The other schools in the district tournament are Belleville, Delaware Valley, Glen Ridge, Kearny, Livingston, Montclair, Nutley, Verona and West Orange.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield home quad meet vs. Rutherford, Belvidere and Union (Feb. 10)