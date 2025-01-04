Bloomfield HS wrestling teams host tournaments

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School wrestling program hosted a girls tournament on Sunday, Dec. 22, and a boys tournament on Saturday, Dec. 28.

The girls tournament featured approximately 300 participants. Bloomfield took second place and had four girls finish in second place. They were senior Madelyn McLaughlin, 126 pounds; junor Leanna Noel, 138 pounds; sophomore Lesly Sanchez, 185 pounds; and junior Saharia Quamina, 235 pounds.

In the boys tournament, Bloomfield had one champion, senior Anthony Lizama, at 126 pounds, and three third-place finishers. The third-place finishers were senior Tommy Haverick, 150 pounds; junior Tyler Frantantoni, 175 pounds and junior Terrence Taylor, 190 pounds.

BHS senior McCulloch impresses at Sam Cali tourney

Bloomfield High School senior Gabe McCulloch competed at the prestigious Sam Cali Battle for the Belt wrestling tournament at the Morristown National Guard Armory, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 27-28.

McCulloch medalled by finishing in sixth place in the 285-pound heavyweight division.