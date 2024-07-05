Bloomfield Jr. Bengals capture football championship

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Junior Bengals football team traveled to Brooklyn, N.Y., on Sunday June 23, and captured the North Jersey Spring 12U 7-on-7 championship by beating the MoBetter Jaguars by a score of 25-6. The Jr. Bengals defeated Elizabeth, 27-0, in the semifinals.

The team members are Jake Anderson, Liam Barrionuevo, Ethan Guzman, Mahki Harris, Ryan Jorge, Kamar LaBoo, Amaad Muhamaad, Robert Ng, Brandon Rosa, Brydon Rosa and Zaire Spence.

Jr.Bengals accepts registration

The Bloomfield Junior Bengals football program has started registration for the fall season.

The program competes in a grade- and aged-based league. The flag team consists of kindergarten to second-grade. The following are tackle teams: F squad (third- and fourth-graders), D squad (fifth-graders), C squad (sixth-graders), B squad (seventh-graders) and A squad (eighth-graders).

The Jr. Bengals are part of the New Jersey Suburban Youth Football League and they have been serving the youth of Bloomfield since 1986.

Players must reside in Bloomfield. This year, the Jr. Bengals are getting new game jerseys with players’ names on the back. The summer conditioning starts Monday, July 8, at Foley Field and continues Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. They are not mandatory.

Equipment distribution day is Aug. 3. Everything, except cleats, is provided. The opening day of the season is Sept. 14. Parents can register their child at bloomfieldjrbengals.com.

Photos Courtesy of James McDaniel