Bloomfield Junior Bengals enjoy great football season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Junior Bengals football program had a great year, with many first-time football players and cheerleaders.

The A squad, consisting of eighth-graders, finished 4-4.

The B squad, consisting of seventh-graders, finished 3-4-1.

The C squad, consisting of sixth-graders, finished 7-1 in the regular season. As the No. 2 seed, they defeated Clark, 7-0, in the semifinals of the New Jersey Suburban Youth Football League playoffs on Sunday, Nov. 12, in a tough defensive battle. Bloomfield held Clark to two first downs in the game. Clark was determined to deny Bloomfield from running outside and stacked both outside running lanes. Bloomfield adjusted and ran power football right up the middle. With the game scoreless in the fourth quarter, Bloomfield forced a punt and got the ball. Bloomfield drove 70 yards, chewing out the clock, with Marcelo Garced carrying the load behind fullback Kye Harden and linemen Declan Beeks, Zaire Spence and Guillermo Rolon; and tight end Tyler Javier. Running backs and receivers Kamar Laboo, Mason Morrison and Makhi Harris blocked well, and their threat of getting the ball kept Clark on its heels. Defensively, Bloomfield was led by tackle Aiden Winder; linebacker Chris Urrea; ends Gino Labadia and Nicholas Diaz; and outside linebacker Amaad Muhammad.

The C squad will host Scotch Plains in the championship game on Sunday, Nov. 19, at Foley Field at 11 a.m. Bloomfield is looking to avenge a loss to Scotch Plains from Sunday, Oct. 8.

The C squad is made up of a mix of veteran and first-time players. “They have improved and gotten better and we feel they are on a roll peaking at the right time,” said Junior Bengals president James McDaniel. “Veteran linemen Zaire Spence, Declan Beeks, Kye Harden, Matthew Sementi and Guillermo Rolon have made running holes for veteran backs Marcelo Garced, Makhi Harris, Mason Morrison and Amaad Muhammad. QB Liam Barrionuevo and newcomer Kamar Laboo have given opposing defenses fits with their athleticism.

“Defensively, D tackle Aiden Winder, even though he is small in stature, teams can not block him, forcing double teams. We call him our mini-Aaron Donald (of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams). Linebackers Chris Urrea and Jerimais Resto and defensive end Gino Labadia have made plays at the right time!”

All other Bloomfield teams are instructional. The flag team competed in the NJSYFL jamboree on Saturday, Nov. 4, in Old Bridge.

The F and D squads, consisting of third-, fourth- and fifth-graders, finished on a good note. The cheerleaders had record numbers.

The competition squad now begins for competition cheer season, which starts in January.