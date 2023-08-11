Bloomfield Junior Bengals football and cheer program gets ready for season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Junior Bengals football and cheerleading program is getting ready for the 2023 season.

Approximately 70 tackle football players have been attending summer conditioning workouts on a regular basis, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, beginning July 6 until Aug. 14, when official practice starts, according to Junior Bengals president James McDaniel.

There are 130 tackle football players from third grade to eighth grade, with 40 additional flag players in grades K through second grade, along with 100 cheerleaders, McDaniel said.

“This past Saturday, Aug. 5, was equipment distribution, and the smiles on the faces is why our staff of volunteers does what we do,” McDaniel said. “Right now with Foley Field being renovated, we practice at Memorial Park next door. We are truly blessed to have a great working relationship with our town recreation department and our Bloomfield Board of Education. This will be an exciting season. We have our brand new concession stand and bathrooms at Foley Field.

“Our cheerleaders will start practice that week also,” McDaniel continued. “Our cheer staff is super excited. They will be preparing for the season in the hot, humid days of summer just like the players, so on game day, they are sharp with their routines, impressing the fans and their families.”

The Junior Bengals will kick off the season with a pep rally at Foley Field on Saturday evening, Sept. 9. The six cheer squads – flag, third grade, fourth grade, fifth grade, sixth grade, and seventh and eighth grade – will be performing. The first game is Sunday, Sept. 10.