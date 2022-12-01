Bloomfield Junior Bengals football teams thrive this season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Junior Bengals football teams enjoyed a great season this fall.

The eighth-grade team, under head coach James McDaniel, bounced back from an 0-3 start to the season and went on a five-game winning streak, despite having a relatively inexperienced team. McDaniel said about 12 of the 20 players on the team didn’t have much experience.

As the No. 4 seed in the league playoffs, Bloomfield defeated a previously undefeated New Providence, 8-6. New Providence had an 8-0 record before the game.

In the championship game, Bloomfield took a 6-0 lead but unfortunately ended up losing, 18-12.

Despite the loss, McDaniel was proud of his team.

“I am super proud of my team,” said McDaniel, who has been coaching for over 30 years. “Nothing is more rewarding than watching a group of players who never really played before grow and get better. It was so rewarding. I am so proud of this group.”

Three other Bloomfield teams made the playoffs.

The fifth-grade team, with mostly first-year players, lost in the first round to eventual two-time champion Cranford.

The sixth-grade team had a 5-3 record going into the playoffs. They lost to eventual champion Cranford in the first round.

The seventh-grade team lost to Delaware Valley in the season opener but then reeled off seven straight wins to earn the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. They avenged the loss to Delaware Valley in the first round but lost to Clark, 8-6, in the championship game after they had beaten Clark in the regular season.

The flag-football team, consisting of kindergartners through second-graders, played eight games that were strictly instructional. The team had about 60 players.

The third- and fourth-grade team’s schedule was also strictly instructional, with no playoffs.

The New Jersey Suburban Youth Football League all-star game took place on Saturday, Nov. 26, in Springfield. Each town sends two skill players and two linemen. Each team consisted of 44 players. McDaniel was the head coach of the south team, joined by Bloomfield Junior Bengals coaching staff members Will Whitt, Joe Pentz and Claude Wilson. Michael Mickens, Semaj Spence, Carlos Casanovas and Mekhi Wilson represented Bloomfield. They have all been in the program since third grade. The south team won, 40-6. Mekhi Wilson won the defensive most valuable player award.

