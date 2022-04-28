Bloomfield Junior Bengals hosts league 7-on-7 sessions at Foley Field; registration for fall season opens May 15

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The New Jersey Suburban Youth Football League started its 7-on-7 technique and games sessions held at Foley Field in Bloomfield on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 8 p.m.

Approximately 125 players from fifth- to eighth-grade from around the league, 30 from the Bloomfield Jr. Bengals, are participants.

In addition, the Junior Bengals will open registration for the upcoming fall season on May 15. Players ages 5-14 are eligible. To register online, visit www.BloomfieldJrBengals.com.

For anyone interested in coaching football or cheerleading, contact James McDaniels at juniorbengals@gmail.com.

Photo Courtesy of James McDaniel.