Bloomfield Junior Bengals launch girls flag football

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Junior Bengals football program has created two girls flag teams this spring.

The 12U team and the 14U team opened the season on Saturday, April 13, in West Orange.

“This is a history-making event,” said Junior Bengals president James McDaniel. “We are part of history in the inaugural season for girls flag football in the New Jersey Suburban Youth Football League, along with other towns that play tackle in the fall within the league. Berkeley Heights, New Providence, Summit, West Orange and Bloomfield are the first teams.”

The Bloomfield 12U team defeated Summit, 6-0, and the 14U team defeated Summit, 7-6, in the first weekend of the season.

The 12U team comprises fifth- and sixth-graders, while the 14U team comprises seventh- and eighth-graders.

“We hope that other towns in our league will have girls flag football teams,” McDaniel said.

Here is the Bloomfield schedule:

April 20: at New Providence.

April 27: at Foley Field in Bloomfield, 12U game at 5 p.m. and 14U game at 6 p.m.

There are six regular-season games, followed by playoffs and championships.

Photo Courtesy of James McDaniel