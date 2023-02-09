Bloomfield native Kevin Burkhardt will be the FOX play-by-play announcer for Super Bowl LVII

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Super Bowl LVII is this Sunday, Feb. 12, between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., and will be televised on FOX at 6:30 p.m., with play-by-play announcer and Bloomfield native Kevin Burkhardt.

Burkhardt will announce the game with color analyst Greg Olsen, a Wayne native.

Burkhardt serves as the lead FOX NFL voice. Alongside Olsen, reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi and rules analyst Mike Pereira, he has brought viewers FOX Sports’ top games each week during the NFL season.

Burkhardt also sits at the helm of the network’s highly acclaimed baseball studio coverage, serving as lead host during the regular season, for the MLB All-Star Game and throughout the entire MLB postseason.

Additionally, he hosts and provides play-by-play for FOX Sports’ college basketball coverage.

Burkhardt joined FOX Sports in 2013 as an NFL play-by-play announcer. Since then, he’s shared the booth with several preeminent analysts including Pro Football Hall of Famer John Lynch (2013-2017), veteran broadcaster Charles Davis (2017-2019) and three-time Super Bowl champion Daryl Johnston (2020).

In 2019, he called select games for FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Prior to FOX Sports, Burkhardt was a mainstay on the radio waves. He called NFL games nationally for Compass Media before earning the national spot for the Dallas Cowboys (2011-2012).

In 2007, he gained notoriety as a SportsNet New York (SNY) field reporter for New York Mets television broadcasts. His role gradually expanded to include play-by-play duties for select Spring Training and regular-season games, pre- and postgame shows and hosting the off-season program “Mets Hot Stove.” Other SNY duties included hosting “SNY Spotlight” and reporting for “SportsNite.” Burkhardt also made his presence known as a guest on SNY programs “Jets Extra Point” and “Daily News Live,” as well as regular segments on CN8 in Philadelphia’s nightly “Out of Bounds” program.

While working for a local car dealership in 2003, Burkhardt decided to give his dream of earning a living as a sports broadcaster one last shot when he caught a break at WCBS-AM in New York City working part-time shifts on sports updates. Up until then, Burkhardt had worked in local radio – including calling minor league baseball for four years for an independent team.

After the car dealership, Burkhardt landed a job with WFAN, the country’s largest sports station, offering 20/20 updates and contributing as the New York Jets reporter. Since getting his break, Burkhardt has appeared as the celebrity endorser of Pine Belt Chevrolet, his former employer, in Eatontown.

In 2019, Burkhardt and his wife established the Kevin and Rachel Burkhardt Scholarship at William Paterson University in New Jersey, their alma mater, for a fulltime student majoring in communications and preparing for a career in broadcast journalism.

Photo Courtesy of FOX Sports