Bloomfield Reds U10 boys soccer team battles nation’s top squad

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 2014 Bloomfield Reds boys soccer team may have pulled off one of the most remarkable soccer stories of the year, going from a low level travel team in the fall, with some players right out of the Bloomfield intown soccer program, to playing the No. 1 team in the nation in less than 10 months.

On Sunday, July 14, at Bordentown, the Bloomfield boys squared off against the Futboltech Academy team, ranked No. 1 in the nation out of 7,000 qualifying teams. While coming up short, the boys showed they could compete. The Bloomfield boys were placed in the “A” bracket at the Central Jersey Invitational Tournament and played some really great teams, including the Red Bulls, Philadelphia Union and TSF Summer select teams.

“It is such an honor to play these teams; they are so well coached and talented. That is why they are the best,” Bloomfield coach Barry Weiner said.

The 2014 boys did things that no other Bloomfield team has ever done at the U10 age, and they did it all this spring after a surprisingly strong fall season. They played two teams that eventually made it to the No. 1 ranking in New Jersey. They consistently played top teams in the state.

Photo Courtesy of Barry Weiner