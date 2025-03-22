Bloomfield resident Alex Benkert enjoys prolific career for Nutley/Columbia/Bloomfield high school ice hockey team

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD/NUTLEY/MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Alex Benkert loves ice hockey.

The Bloomfield resident started playing the sport when he was a toddler, suiting up for different clubs throughout the years. When it came time to choosing a high school, he considered many options, because he wanted to keep playing.

Benkert ultimately decided to represent his hometown and play for the Nutley/Columbia/Bloomfield high school ice hockey team, under head coach Dave Macri.

It turned out to be a great decision for himself and for the tri-op program.

Benkert, who has attended West Caldwell Tech since his freshman year, recently finished his glorious career as one of the top scorers in state history.

This season, Benkert posted 42 goals and 34 assists for a total of 76 points, leading Nutley/Columbia/Bloomfield to an 11-11-3 record. Remarkably, he put up those gaudy numbers despite playing just 14 games after missing the first nine game due to an injury. The team was 8-4-2 in those 14 games.

In his four-year career, Benkert finished with a whopping 137 goals and 112 assists for 249 points. Among current players, he was the state leader for career goals and career points, and was ranked No. 3 for career assists.

Benkert was named the Most Valuable Player of the NJ Interscholastic Ice Hockey League’s Kelly Division, voted by the division coaches.

Benkert expressed his gratitude for playing for Nutley/Columbia/Bloomfield, especially the strong bond that he developed with the players and coaches.

“It’s been awesome,” said Benkert, whose favorite player is Matt Barzal, who plays for his favorite team, the New York Islanders. “I’ve been completely grateful for the opportunity. I didn’t know what was going to happen with high school hockey. I was all over the place my freshman year, depending on where I wanted to go. I was really grateful for it. I’ve had no problem with it, because we are Nutley/Bloomfield/Columbia, so we represent all three towns. I am proud to represent Bloomfield. I have grown up there my entire life. Nutley welcomed me with open arms. My best friends live in Nutley. Nutley has done a lot of good for me.”

Benkert started playing hockey when he was 4 years old, playing in a league at Montclair State University. He then joined a Nutley–Clifton traveling team, where he met Macri and played for him on that team.

Benkert went on to play for club teams from Wood-Ridge and Montclair. For the past few years, he has played for the New Jersey Colonials from Morristown.

As a freshman, Benkert had 19 goals and 21 assists. The next year, he broke out with 33 goals and 25 assists. Benkert’s rise continued, as he posted 43 goals and 32 assists in his junior year.

This season, Benkert helped Nutley/Columbia/Bloomfield to a good run in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Public Co-Op state tournament. He scored four goals and added three assists to propel 14th-seeded Nutley/Columbia/Bloomfield to a wild 7-6 upset win over No. 3 seed Fair Lawn/Dumont/Bergenfield in the first round on Feb. 24 at Montclair State University. He then had a goal and four assists, but the team lost to 11th-seeded West Milford/Pequannock/Pompton Lakes, 12-5, in the quarterfinals at the Ice Vault Arena in Wayne to end the season.

Benkert was a bit surprised when he was told that he is one of the top 30 scorers in state history.

“I couldn’t be happier,” said a humble Benkert. “To be able to have that kind of impact is kind of nice. I was able to give back. I hope I gave back enough. I think overall, my career and points-wise individually, I couldn’t be more grateful for that. That is kind of a special thing. It was really nice.”

But Benkert is quick to point out that his success could not have been achieved without the support of his teammates and coaches.

“Just the guys,” said Benkert, when asked what contributed to his success. “My linemates, my teammates, especially (junior forward) Angelo Albanese and (junior forward) Christian Sherman; they really helped me a lot, and my freshman year, Rocco Albanese and CJ Hannon. They really helped me a lot. Coach Macri (too) and the coaching staff. Pretty much, everybody on the team. But Macri, especially. He really helped me in a lot of ways. It was a team effort; the will to win. We all wanted to win. Even though we may not have been the most successful program, compared to everybody else, we sure as heck wanted to win. We tried our best every night, so that will to get it done really contributed to it as well.”

Benkert is now looking at several options, post-graduation. Last year, he was drafted by the Westchester Wolves, from Pennsylvania, in the National Collegiate Development Conference. Benkert also has drawn interest from colleges, including some on the Division 1 level.

Photos Courtesy of Alex Benkert