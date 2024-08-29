Bloomfield seeks to continue momentum

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team finished last season with a flourish.

The Bengals won their final three games and four of the last five to finish with a 5-4 record.

Indeed, there is a reason to feel excited entering this season, as the Bengals look to continue that momentum. 

Here is the 2024 Bloomfield High School football team

“It’s a good group of kids that has a family-type atmosphere,” said Mike Carter Sr., entering his 34th season as the Bengals head coach. 

“They’re working hard. They’ve been working hard all offseason. We got a bunch of our kids coming off multi-sport things, which is something we really like. The kids are optimistic. The staff is optimistic. It’s a good schedule. We just have to keep working hard and come out ready.”

The following are key players for the Bengals this season:

Seniors

  • Mekhi Field, running back-linebacker.
  • James Fields  RB-defensive back.
  • Donald Coltenback, offensive lineman-defensive lineman.
  • Sebastian Urena, senior RB-DB.
  • Anthony Pope, RB-LB.
  • Chris Guerrero, RB-LB.
  • David Holmes, OL-DL.
  • Ukoha Kalu, OL-DL.
  • Daniel Mejia, DL.
  • Alan Mejia, DL.
  • Thurston Thomas, WR.
  • Gabe Sanon, OL-DL.
  • Viraj Moore, RB-LB.
  • Alejandro Valencia, RB-LB.
  • Gabe McCulloch, OL-DL.

Juniors

  • Tyler Frantantoni, OL-DL-LB.
  • Shane Fernandez, OL-DL.
  • Braeden Weber, WR-DB.
  • Jeremy Tejada, QB.
  • Danny Zacatzontle, tight end-LB.
  • Ayden Fox, DL.
  • Grant Gordon, WR-DB.
  • Luis Delgado, OL.
  • Josh Dalley, WR-DB.

Sophomores

  • Aaron Varner, RB.
  • Christian Cradle, RB-DB.
  • Michael Mickens, RB-DB.
  • Semaj Spence, QB.
  • Brian Heredia, RB-DB.
  • Tayler Guerrero, WR-DB.
  • Jo’elle Urdanivia, TE-OL-DL.
  • Mekhi Wilson, TE-DL.

The Bengals return several players

who earned All–Super Football Conference–Freedom Red Division: Coltenback (first team offense, lineman); McCulloch (first team offense, lineman); Urena (first team, defensive back); Pope (second team, linebacker); Field (second team, linebacker).

 

Schedule

  • Aug. 29: at Newark Central (Shabazz Stadium), 7 p.m.
  • Sept. 6: vs. Nutley, 6:30 p.m.
  • Sept. 12: vs. Montclair, 6:30 p.m.
  • Sept. 20: at Barringer (Schools Stadium), 7 p.m.
  • Sept. 26: at Lincoln (Jersey City), 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 4: vs. East Orange Campus, 6:30 p.m.
  • Oct. 11: vs. Paterson Kennedy, 6:30 p.m.
  • Oct. 18: at Livingston, 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 25: at West Orange, 7 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Newark East Side, scrimmage, Aug. 22

 

  

