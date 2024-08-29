Bloomfield seeks to continue momentum

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team finished last season with a flourish.

The Bengals won their final three games and four of the last five to finish with a 5-4 record.

Indeed, there is a reason to feel excited entering this season, as the Bengals look to continue that momentum.

“It’s a good group of kids that has a family-type atmosphere,” said Mike Carter Sr., entering his 34th season as the Bengals head coach.

“They’re working hard. They’ve been working hard all offseason. We got a bunch of our kids coming off multi-sport things, which is something we really like. The kids are optimistic. The staff is optimistic. It’s a good schedule. We just have to keep working hard and come out ready.”

The following are key players for the Bengals this season:

Seniors

Mekhi Field, running back-linebacker.

James Fields RB-defensive back.

Donald Coltenback, offensive lineman-defensive lineman.

Sebastian Urena, senior RB-DB.

Anthony Pope, RB-LB.

Chris Guerrero, RB-LB.

David Holmes, OL-DL.

Ukoha Kalu, OL-DL.

Daniel Mejia, DL.

Alan Mejia, DL.

Thurston Thomas, WR.

Gabe Sanon, OL-DL.

Viraj Moore, RB-LB.

Alejandro Valencia, RB-LB.

Gabe McCulloch, OL-DL.

Juniors

Tyler Frantantoni, OL-DL-LB.

Shane Fernandez, OL-DL.

Braeden Weber, WR-DB.

Jeremy Tejada, QB.

Danny Zacatzontle, tight end-LB.

Ayden Fox, DL.

Grant Gordon, WR-DB.

Luis Delgado, OL.

Josh Dalley, WR-DB.

Sophomores

Aaron Varner, RB.

Christian Cradle, RB-DB.

Michael Mickens, RB-DB.

Semaj Spence, QB.

Brian Heredia, RB-DB.

Tayler Guerrero, WR-DB.

Jo’elle Urdanivia, TE-OL-DL.

Mekhi Wilson, TE-DL.

The Bengals return several players

who earned All–Super Football Conference–Freedom Red Division: Coltenback (first team offense, lineman); McCulloch (first team offense, lineman); Urena (first team, defensive back); Pope (second team, linebacker); Field (second team, linebacker).

Schedule

Aug. 29: at Newark Central (Shabazz Stadium), 7 p.m.

Sept. 6: vs. Nutley, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 12: vs. Montclair, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Barringer (Schools Stadium), 7 p.m.

Sept. 26: at Lincoln (Jersey City), 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: vs. East Orange Campus, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 11: vs. Paterson Kennedy, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Livingston, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at West Orange, 7 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Newark East Side, scrimmage, Aug. 22