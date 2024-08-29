Bloomfield seeks to continue momentum

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team finished last season with a flourish.
The Bengals won their final three games and four of the last five to finish with a 5-4 record.
Indeed, there is a reason to feel excited entering this season, as the Bengals look to continue that momentum.
“It’s a good group of kids that has a family-type atmosphere,” said Mike Carter Sr., entering his 34th season as the Bengals head coach.
“They’re working hard. They’ve been working hard all offseason. We got a bunch of our kids coming off multi-sport things, which is something we really like. The kids are optimistic. The staff is optimistic. It’s a good schedule. We just have to keep working hard and come out ready.”
The following are key players for the Bengals this season:
Seniors
- Mekhi Field, running back-linebacker.
- James Fields RB-defensive back.
- Donald Coltenback, offensive lineman-defensive lineman.
- Sebastian Urena, senior RB-DB.
- Anthony Pope, RB-LB.
- Chris Guerrero, RB-LB.
- David Holmes, OL-DL.
- Ukoha Kalu, OL-DL.
- Daniel Mejia, DL.
- Alan Mejia, DL.
- Thurston Thomas, WR.
- Gabe Sanon, OL-DL.
- Viraj Moore, RB-LB.
- Alejandro Valencia, RB-LB.
- Gabe McCulloch, OL-DL.
Juniors
- Tyler Frantantoni, OL-DL-LB.
- Shane Fernandez, OL-DL.
- Braeden Weber, WR-DB.
- Jeremy Tejada, QB.
- Danny Zacatzontle, tight end-LB.
- Ayden Fox, DL.
- Grant Gordon, WR-DB.
- Luis Delgado, OL.
- Josh Dalley, WR-DB.
Sophomores
- Aaron Varner, RB.
- Christian Cradle, RB-DB.
- Michael Mickens, RB-DB.
- Semaj Spence, QB.
- Brian Heredia, RB-DB.
- Tayler Guerrero, WR-DB.
- Jo’elle Urdanivia, TE-OL-DL.
- Mekhi Wilson, TE-DL.
The Bengals return several players
who earned All–Super Football Conference–Freedom Red Division: Coltenback (first team offense, lineman); McCulloch (first team offense, lineman); Urena (first team, defensive back); Pope (second team, linebacker); Field (second team, linebacker).
Schedule
- Aug. 29: at Newark Central (Shabazz Stadium), 7 p.m.
- Sept. 6: vs. Nutley, 6:30 p.m.
- Sept. 12: vs. Montclair, 6:30 p.m.
- Sept. 20: at Barringer (Schools Stadium), 7 p.m.
- Sept. 26: at Lincoln (Jersey City), 7 p.m.
- Oct. 4: vs. East Orange Campus, 6:30 p.m.
- Oct. 11: vs. Paterson Kennedy, 6:30 p.m.
- Oct. 18: at Livingston, 7 p.m.
- Oct. 25: at West Orange, 7 p.m.
Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon
Bloomfield vs. Newark East Side, scrimmage, Aug. 22