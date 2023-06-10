Bloomfield Seventh & Eighth Grade spring football team excels

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Seventh & Eighth Grade 7-on-7 spring football team had a great season, finishing 7-1. The team played Elizabeth, Montclair, Union and Rahway, playing each opponent twice.

The purpose of the season was to team-build and learn the Bloomfield High School passing game more. Both the eighth grade team and the BHS freshman team will look to surprise some teams this fall with their passing skills.

The other great thing was four current BHS players helped coach their future teammates with the finer points of the BHS offense.

Photo Courtesy of James McDaniel