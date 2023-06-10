Bloomfield Seventh & Eighth Grade spring football team excels

Pictured are team members of the Bloomfield Seventh & Eighth Grade 7-on-7 spring football team that finished 7-1. First row, from left, are Joseph Hatton, Semaj Spence, Derrick Kittner, Coach James McDaniel, Aaron Varner, Elias Santiago, Godson Noel and Carlos Colon; second row, from left, are Bloomfield High School player Wayne Oliphant, Aiden Ruiz, William Bradley Walsh, Brian Heredia, Michael Mickens, Mekhi Wilson, Carlos Casanovas, Antonio Manrique, BHS players Sebastion Urena and Elijah Valentine.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Seventh & Eighth Grade 7-on-7 spring football team had a great season, finishing 7-1. The team played Elizabeth, Montclair, Union and Rahway, playing each opponent twice. 

The purpose of the season was to team-build and learn the Bloomfield High School passing game more. Both the eighth grade team and the BHS freshman team will look to surprise some teams this fall with their passing skills. 

The other great thing was four current BHS players helped coach their future teammates with the finer points of the BHS offense. 

Photo Courtesy of James McDaniel

 

