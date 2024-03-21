Bloomfield sixth-grade girls basketball team wins Suburban league championship

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield sixth-grade girls basketball team was crowned Suburban Basketball League champions this season.

After an impressive 10-3 season, Bloomfield was able to climb its way to the championship game and in true Bengal fashion, took home the trophy after a hard-fought victory over the 13-0, top-seeded Nutley team.

The Bloomfield players are Abigail Bailey, Amour Mann, Annika Belmonte, Carmen Wilson, Chloe Del Purgatorio, Francesca Salandra, Grace Harvey, Mia-Raye Baines, Ruya Mosquera, Rylie Molinaro and Trisha Smith-Bermudez.

Photo Courtesy of Bloomfield Recreation