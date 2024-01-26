Bloomfield Soccer Club coach John Babula named national winner of PCA’s Coach of the Year Award

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Soccer Club coach John Babula has been announced as a national winner of the Positive Coaching Alliance’s Coach of the Year Award by TeamSnap!

Babula is one of only 10 coaches to receive this honor from nearly 500 nominated coaches throughout the country.

“This outstanding group of coaches made an impact on us with the positive impact they are making on their athletes, teams and communities,” according to a statement from the Positive Coaching Alliance’s website.

Babula was nominated by his girls’ team, the U11 Bloomfield Thunder, after they completed an amazing fall season. The team won the Piscataway Fall Classic Tournament; had a wonderful run in the New Jersey State Cup – Presidents Cup, where they advanced to the semifinals and lost a heartbreaker in a penalty shootout; and completed their season in EDP Flight IV with a 7-1-1 record, earning 22 points, which tied them for most points in the group.

The Bloomfield Thunder started the fall season ranked at No. 169 in New Jersey and finished the fall ranked at No. 28.

This is not the first time Babula has been recognized for his efforts. In 2021, NJ Youth Soccer named him the Bob McNulty Coach of the Year. He was nominated for that award by his U11 boys team, Bloomfield Barcelona. At the time, that team was competing in EDP Flight I and was ranked at No. 4 in the state and No. 28 in the nation.

Photo Courtesy of Michelle Lowry Babula