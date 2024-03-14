Bloomfield wrestlers win Suburban county championships

By on Comments Off on Bloomfield wrestlers win Suburban county championships

Oscar Sanchez, Colin Schott, Aidan Matias and Ethan Guzman captured Suburban Wrestling county titles.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Recreation Department congratulates its 2024 Suburban Wrestling county champions.

Oscar Sanchez (7-1 record, 60 pounds); Colin Schott (8-2, 105); Aidan Matias (8-0, 112) and Ethan Guzman (10–0, 75) all took home gold in this year’s county tournament.

Also, Goodson Noel (9-1, 100) and Gabe Bravo (9-1, 119) finished second and Connor Schott (7-3, 90) finished third.

It was a very impressive season all-around for the Bloomfield Suburban 2024 wrestling team.

Photos Courtesy of Bloomfield Recreation

 

  

Bloomfield wrestlers win Suburban county championships added by on
View all posts by Editor →