Bloomfield wrestlers win Suburban county championships

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Recreation Department congratulates its 2024 Suburban Wrestling county champions.

Oscar Sanchez (7-1 record, 60 pounds); Colin Schott (8-2, 105); Aidan Matias (8-0, 112) and Ethan Guzman (10–0, 75) all took home gold in this year’s county tournament.

Also, Goodson Noel (9-1, 100) and Gabe Bravo (9-1, 119) finished second and Connor Schott (7-3, 90) finished third.

It was a very impressive season all-around for the Bloomfield Suburban 2024 wrestling team.

Photos Courtesy of Bloomfield Recreation