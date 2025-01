Bloomfield resident Alex Benkert, a senior captain on the Nutley/Columbia/Bloomfield high school ice hockey team, added yet another milestone to his storied career as he topped 200 career points in a 5-0 win over Oratory Prep on Friday, Jan. 10. He scored his 100th career goal this season.

Benkert has 18 goals and 13 assists this season and 113 goals and 204 points for his career, following the 6-4 loss to Frisch on Sunday, Jan. 12.