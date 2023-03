BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield resident Claire Bishop was a sophomore contributor to the Montclair Kimberley Academy girls indoor track-and-field team which captured the state prep B-Division team title and also won the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public B state championship when it outscored St. Rose 68-61 for top team honors.

Photo Courtesy of Montclair Kimberley Academy Athletics