Bloomfield’s Grace Cannon named Second Team Academic All-American; leads Ithaca College women’s basketball team

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The postseason accolades continue to pile up for Ithaca College women’s basketball graduate guard Grace Cannon, a 2017 Bloomfield High School graduate who was named as a 2022 College Sports Information Directors of America Second Team Academic All-American.

Cannon was one of 15 student-athletes nationally to earn this honor, as the Bloomfield native posted a 3.96 grade point average. She successfully completed her bachelor’s degree in Sports Media and is currently in pursuit of her MBA in Entertainment and Media Management. She was one of three from the Liberty League to be honored as Olivia Parisi from William Smith and Christina Kiser from Bard College also received the distinction.

She becomes the 116th Ithaca College student-athlete to be named a CoSIDA Academic All-American and first-ever in women’s basketball program history.

Ithaca claimed their third-straight Liberty League title with Cannon being named to the Liberty League First Team and D3hoops.com All-Region Team after leading the squad in scoring at 15.5 points per game and rebounding with 6.4 rebounds per game. She became the 15th student-athlete to join the 1,000-point scoring club, achieving the feat on Jan. 15 in a 67-44 victory over Clarkson University. Her 1,242 career points rank her ninth all-time at Ithaca and her 449 points scored this season were the eighth most scored in a single-season.

Academically, Grace Cannon has been a three-time Liberty League All-Academic selection and is the first Bomber this academic year to receive Academic All-American honors from CoSIDA.

CoSIDA began the distinguished Academic All-America® program in 1952, and since then, has honored thousands of deserving student-athletes from numerous sports across all divisions with these elite Academic All-America® scholar-athlete honors.

Currently, CoSIDA sponsors Academic All-America® programs for men’s soccer, women’s soccer, football, volleyball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball, softball and men’s and women’s track and field/cross country. Many other sports are eligible through the At-Large program.

Editor’s note: This article was initially published on the Ithaca College athletics website.

Photo Courtesy of Ithaca College