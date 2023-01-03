Cruz-Fletcher, Copeck lead Bloomfield HS girls track at SEC meet

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys and girls indoor track-and-field teams gave good efforts at the Super Essex Conference–American Division championships on Friday, Dec. 23, at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y.

The girls took fourth place and the boys took fifth place.

For the girls, Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher won the 55-meter hurdles in 9.02 seconds, and Taylor Copeck won the pole vault at 8 feet.

Rylie Sayers took second place in the 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 2.54 seconds. In the 800-meter run, Ashley Toro took third place in 2:32.23, and Olivia Adams took sixth place in 2:44.22.

In the shot put, Albina Frangu took third place at 30 feet, 9 3/4 inches; Thalia Bell took fifth place at 27-5 1/2; and Kaitlyn Toro took sixth place at 26-3/4.

On the boys side, Anthony Armestar took second place in the pole vault at 9 feet, and Charles Lisa took fourth place in the same event at 8-0.

In the high jump, Zaire LaRue took third place at 5-10, and Cristian Armstrong took sixth place at 5-8. In the 200-meter dash, Armstrong took third place at 23.39, and James Fields took fourth place at 23.61. Armstrong took fifth place in the 55-meter dash in 6.80.

Photos Courtesy of Terry Iavarone/BHS track coach